Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,905 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.