Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,905 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.
Insider Activity at Moderna
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA opened at $143.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.