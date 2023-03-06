Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $23,088,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,542 shares of company stock worth $1,726,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

