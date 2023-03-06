EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.7% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.05. 319,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,579. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

