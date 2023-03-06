Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.53. 26,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.73.
About Eskay Mining
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eskay Mining (ESKYF)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.