Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 247.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESPR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

ESPR opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $485.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

