ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Henry Schein by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

HSIC stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

