ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

