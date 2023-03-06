ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

FLR stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

