ETF Managers Group LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

