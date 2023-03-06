ETF Managers Group LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 280.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,752 shares of company stock worth $16,842,233 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $122.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

