ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHW opened at $77.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

