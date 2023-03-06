ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $253.23 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

