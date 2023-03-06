ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $593,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 31.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 253,637 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 130.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

