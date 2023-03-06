ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $230.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

