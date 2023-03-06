Ethereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.64 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,560.49 or 0.06978999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $190.96 billion and approximately $4.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00071655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

