Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.55. Euronav shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 267,815 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Euronav Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after buying an additional 3,707,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $29,721,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $23,042,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,717,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

