Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.6 %

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,468 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.62%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also

