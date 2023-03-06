Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $231.04 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.51 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
