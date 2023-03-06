Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $319,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 99.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 16.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

