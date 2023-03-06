Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after acquiring an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,063,000 after purchasing an additional 220,694 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

