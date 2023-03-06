Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

