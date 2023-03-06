Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWV stock opened at $234.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $268.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.59.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

