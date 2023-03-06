Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 158.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 839,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $25,797,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.1 %

About Canada Goose

GOOS stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

