Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 247,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 205,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

