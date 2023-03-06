Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,586 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

