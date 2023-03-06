Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Lifted by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 5.9% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.79. 613,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $203.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

