Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 1,107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXROF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 71,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.