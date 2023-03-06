Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,167,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 4,509,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

FBGGF stock remained flat at $15.03 during trading hours on Monday. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FBGGF. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Fabege AB (publ)

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

