Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. 171,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

