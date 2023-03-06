FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

FDX stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.46. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

