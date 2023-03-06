Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Increased by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 6.2% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ferrari worth $131,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.95. 487,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $273.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.75.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

