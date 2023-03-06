Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

FDUS opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $516.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.