Financial Review: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

AppHarvest presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.40%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,309.17% -30.75% -19.92% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 11.21 -$166.19 million ($1.69) -0.56 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

AppHarvest beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

