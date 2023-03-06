Financial Review: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) versus AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
AppHarvest has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AppHarvest
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|AMAYA Global
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AppHarvest
|-1,309.17%
|-30.75%
|-19.92%
|AMAYA Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
31.7% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AppHarvest
|$9.05 million
|11.21
|-$166.19 million
|($1.69)
|-0.56
|AMAYA Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.
Summary
AppHarvest beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
About AMAYA Global
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
