First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 117,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

