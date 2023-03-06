First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNLIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $35.04.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.