First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNLIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. First National Financial has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $35.04.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

