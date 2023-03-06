First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 63.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.00. 31,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

