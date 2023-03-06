First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Boosted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

