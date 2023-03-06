FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 125.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.08. 4,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

