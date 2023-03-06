Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 6.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Five9 worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,618. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Five9 stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.48. 118,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,798. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

