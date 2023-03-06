Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $407.22 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $407.22 million and $6.10 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00423393 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,441.45 or 0.28618563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,993,100 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03681274 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,010,745.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.