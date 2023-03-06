Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 0.3 %

FSI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 12,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,724 shares of company stock valued at $134,352 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.