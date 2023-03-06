Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stake Cut by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,336 shares during the quarter. Flywire accounts for about 3.8% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 33.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.21. 213,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,719. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.