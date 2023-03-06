Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of F opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.