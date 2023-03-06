Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

