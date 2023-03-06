Frank X. Leonard Sells 2,059 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 684,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

