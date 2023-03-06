Frank X. Leonard Sells 2,059 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NVCR stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 684,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
