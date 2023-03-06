Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Financial Survey

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QNB alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Franklin Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $58.15 million 1.79 $15.92 million $4.46 6.49 Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 2.01 $14.94 million $3.36 9.77

Analyst Ratings

QNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Financial Services. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QNB and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 27.38% 19.55% 0.97% Franklin Financial Services 20.83% 12.21% 0.82%

Summary

QNB beats Franklin Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

(Get Rating)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services. The company was founded on June 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.