Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up 1.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLJP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.29. 14,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,616. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

