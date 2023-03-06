Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BEN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,078. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

