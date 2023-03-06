FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Position Boosted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FREY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

