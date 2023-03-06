Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Price Performance

FECCF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,524. Frontera Energy has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.